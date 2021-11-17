Northland Securities Lowers Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Price Target to $6.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market cap of $140.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $49,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,591 shares of company stock worth $89,264. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

