Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,292 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,473,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,246,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,466,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the period.

IGLB stock opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.89.

