Northern Trust Corp Has $6.98 Million Stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,324 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.13% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $97,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.91. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SPPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

