Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,912 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Jamf were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 57.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the second quarter valued at about $181,000.

Shares of JAMF opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JAMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $89,692.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $300,000,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock valued at $302,382,215.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

