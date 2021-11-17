Northern Trust Corp Buys 28,769 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,769 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1,297.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 25.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 6.45. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $464.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

