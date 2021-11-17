North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,957 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of North Mountain Merger worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NMMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $3,492,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in North Mountain Merger during the 2nd quarter worth about $890,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in North Mountain Merger by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 63,598 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in North Mountain Merger by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 98,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 22,509 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMMC opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $13.69.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

