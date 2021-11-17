Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in October

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NNDIF remained flat at $$0.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. Noranda Income Fund has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.01.

Get Noranda Income Fund alerts:

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Noranda Income Fund from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Noranda Income Fund (”Fund”) is an income trust whose units trade on the TSX under the symbol ”NIF.UN”. The Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets(”the Processing Facility”) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America , where the majority of zinc customers are located.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Noranda Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noranda Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.