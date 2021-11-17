Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) rose 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $12.07. Approximately 20,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,016,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLTH. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27). As a group, analysts anticipate that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,858,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $1,182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $13,107,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth about $36,906,000.

Nobilis Health Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

