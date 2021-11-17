Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 422 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 20,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average is $55.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.77 and a one year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

