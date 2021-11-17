Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 182 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $431.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $325.41 and a 1-year high of $432.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $412.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.93.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

