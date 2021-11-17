Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $722,000 Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,713,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,858,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 139,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 557,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,825,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.