Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $6.26 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,095,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,424 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 484,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 200,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 674,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,202,000 after buying an additional 150,930 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.84.

