Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,189 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 150,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average of $68.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.12 and a 12-month high of $76.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.32.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

