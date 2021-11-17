Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Buys 1,592 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 5.2% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $17,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.71. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $85.63 and a 12-month high of $114.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.