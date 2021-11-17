Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,572 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 378.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after acquiring an additional 891,596 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $99,988,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $118.46 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.89 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

