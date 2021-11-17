Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

XOM opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $275.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

