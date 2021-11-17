Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a growth of 428.1% from the October 14th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Newcrest Mining stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 82,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,714. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. Newcrest Mining has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Bonikro, Hidden Valley, and Exploration and Others. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

