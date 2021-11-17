New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.180-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $198 million-$202 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.21 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.540 EPS.

NYSE NEWR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,985. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.50.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $2,178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $7,023,600 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Relic stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,245 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

