New England Research & Management Inc. Trims Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 33.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $16,434,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,333 shares of company stock worth $95,829,034. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EL traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.32. 5,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,778. The company has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $353.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.70%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

