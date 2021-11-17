New England Research & Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.40.

Shares of TER traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,365. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $151.52. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,534 shares of company stock worth $5,469,098. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

