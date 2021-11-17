New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,990 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.72. The stock had a trading volume of 63,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,582. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.23 and its 200 day moving average is $114.53. The firm has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

