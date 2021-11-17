New England Research & Management Inc. Boosts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 22,473.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $233.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,735. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.41 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.