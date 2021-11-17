New England Research & Management Inc. Boosts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 22,473.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.
Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $233.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,735. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.41 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
Featured Story: What is systematic risk?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.