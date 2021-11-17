New England Research & Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,437 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 969,684 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $128,861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,828. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.68 and its 200 day moving average is $154.43. The company has a market cap of $272.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Barclays decreased their price target on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

