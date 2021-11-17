New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has increased its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years.

NEN stock opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

In related news, Treasurer Jameson Pruitt Brown bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.90 per share, for a total transaction of $154,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

