New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Down 48.0% in October

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the October 14th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NMTLF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 108,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,818. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. New Age Metals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company, which is focused on the discovery, exploration, and development of green metal projects in North America. The firm operates through the Platinum Group Metals (PGM) and the Lithium/Rare Element divisions. Its projects include River Valley Palladium, Genesis PGM-Ni-Cu, and Lithium.

