New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Down 48.0% in October

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the October 14th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NMTLF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 108,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,818. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. New Age Metals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.19.
About New Age Metals
