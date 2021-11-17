Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $94.80

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.80 and last traded at $94.80, with a volume of 578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVRO. Truist cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nevro from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.38.

The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,576,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 24.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after purchasing an additional 293,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,419,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,272,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 28.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,328,000 after buying an additional 302,849 shares during the period.

Nevro Company Profile (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

