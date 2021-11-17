Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,437 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Netflix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 5,916 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $691.49. The stock had a trading volume of 81,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,232. The business’s 50 day moving average is $630.95 and its 200 day moving average is $558.90. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.84 and a fifty-two week high of $690.97. The stock has a market cap of $306.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,290 shares of company stock valued at $77,504,021. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.