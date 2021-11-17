NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in NetApp were worth $28,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after acquiring an additional 982,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,336,000 after acquiring an additional 320,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Cowen raised their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,224 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

