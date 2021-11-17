NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 749.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,361 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NetApp were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 65,757 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,303 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 382,139 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 143,314 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 222,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,184,000 after acquiring an additional 147,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,067 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $94.69. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.43.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,224 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

