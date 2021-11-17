NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.19. NetApp reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $88.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average of $84.43. NetApp has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $94.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

