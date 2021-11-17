NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) & Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) and NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Trend Micro and NCC Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trend Micro 1 2 0 0 1.67 NCC Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Risk & Volatility

Trend Micro has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCC Group has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Trend Micro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trend Micro and NCC Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trend Micro $1.63 billion 5.06 $252.90 million $2.24 26.17 NCC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than NCC Group.

Profitability

This table compares Trend Micro and NCC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trend Micro 18.04% 17.79% 8.94% NCC Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Trend Micro beats NCC Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro, Inc. engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices. The company was founded by Eva Chen, Steve Chang and Jenny Chang in August 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training. It also offers software resilience services that include escrow agreements, software escrow verification, secure verification, software as a service access and replicate, and software risk assessment solutions, as well as operates online cyber store. The company serves customers in transport industries that includes automotive, maritime, aerospace, and rail; and oil and gas, Internet of Thing, finance, small business, and retail sectors. NCC Group plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

