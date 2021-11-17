NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NWG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 281.25 ($3.67).

LON NWG opened at GBX 223.40 ($2.92) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 218.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 208.97. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 145.40 ($1.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.07 ($3.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £25.42 billion and a PE ratio of 10.95.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £126,286.70 ($164,994.38).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

