Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 8,775.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.12. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $5.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3115 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

GASNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

