National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.82.

NYSE:NSA opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 186.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

