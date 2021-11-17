National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

National CineMedia has decreased its dividend by 54.6% over the last three years. National CineMedia has a payout ratio of 166.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect National CineMedia to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 166.7%.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCMI. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

In other news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in National CineMedia by 363.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in National CineMedia by 11,156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 273,337 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.