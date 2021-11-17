National Bank Financial Weighs in on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.88 and a 1-year high of C$17.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

