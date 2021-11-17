National Bank Financial Increases Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target to C$25.50

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$25.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNIEF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNIEF opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

