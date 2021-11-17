National Bank Financial Increases Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$51.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.49.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

