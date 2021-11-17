National Bank Financial Comments on LifeWorks Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:LWR)

LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for LifeWorks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for LifeWorks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

