National Bank Financial Boosts Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to C$48.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PKIUF. TD Securities upped their price target on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Parkland stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75. Parkland has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $34.90.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

