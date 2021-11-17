NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) PT Raised to C$10.00

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GRA. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of NanoXplore and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

CVE:GRA opened at C$5.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. NanoXplore has a one year low of C$1.43 and a one year high of C$5.11. The firm has a market cap of C$804.86 million and a P/E ratio of -79.69.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

