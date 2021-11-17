Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MYO opened at $8.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.25. Myomo has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 68.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Myomo will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Myomo in the first quarter worth about $1,472,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Myomo by 5.0% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Myomo by 142.3% in the second quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 249,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Myomo by 1,061,692.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 276,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Myomo by 41.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

