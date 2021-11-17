My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Up 243.9% in October

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 243.9% from the October 14th total of 433,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MYSZ stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. 394,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,819. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25. My Size has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.68.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. My Size had a negative net margin of 6,210.14% and a negative return on equity of 221.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that My Size will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other My Size news, major shareholder Shoshana Yael Zigdon sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $89,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of My Size in the second quarter worth $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in My Size by 46.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in My Size by 177.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of My Size in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of My Size in the third quarter valued at about $751,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.

