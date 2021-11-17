Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s (MURGY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MURGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $28.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.05. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $32.73.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

