Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Down 48.8% in October

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the October 14th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MHGVY stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.86. 21,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,094. Mowi ASA has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.28.
Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter.
MHGVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mowi ASA from 200.00 to 235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mowi ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.
About Mowi ASA
Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.
