Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Down 48.8% in October

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the October 14th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MHGVY stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.86. 21,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,094. Mowi ASA has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is 32.67%.

MHGVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mowi ASA from 200.00 to 235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mowi ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

