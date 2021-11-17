MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.69

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 66 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

MOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Commerzbank cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MorphoSys by 23,165.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 770,491 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MorphoSys by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 138,433 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at $3,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

