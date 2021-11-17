Morgan Stanley Sells 80,857 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,857 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $22,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $130.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.91 and a 200-day moving average of $113.84. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.23 and a 1-year high of $133.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.92%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $130,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 19,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $2,525,403.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 744,421 shares of company stock valued at $94,172,413. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

