Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Informa from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Informa from GBX 496 ($6.48) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 625 ($8.17).

Informa stock opened at GBX 522.40 ($6.83) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 543.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 535.45. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 462.20 ($6.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 603.60 ($7.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.06.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

