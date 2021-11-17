Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.01) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 760.71 ($9.94).

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 736.40 ($9.62) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 600.09 ($7.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 702.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 705.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave purchased 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

