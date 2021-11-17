Morgan Stanley Purchases 107,096 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Lincoln Electric worth $22,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 76.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $145.40 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $147.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.07.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

